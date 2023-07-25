Formerly retired AEW star confirms return match after 4 years 

Former AEW star Sadie Gibbs, who retired two years ago, is planning to return to pro wrestling soon.

Sadie Gibbs signed with the Jacksonville-based Promotion in 2019 but was released on 13 August 2020. She then announced her retirement in 2021 on Instagram to concentrate on personal ventures. However, she is planning to return to wrestling.

During an interview with Ella Jay for WrestleZone, Sadie Gibbs talked about the timeline for her in-ring return and said that she has a match scheduled in Germany in November, where she had held the DWA Ladies Championship four years ago.

Speaking more about the match, the former AEW star said that she has a German opponent in her mind, but nothing is set in stone. She added that it is still a long way off, and she needs to get her gear made.

“At the moment, I’ve got one match lined up, which is November, and that’s in Germany. So yeah, I was their DWA Champ for a while. I’m not sure, we’ve got one person in mind who it’s gonna be with, and she’s also from Germany, and she’s a very good wrestler. I’ve watched her a long time. We’ll see if anything comes clear because that’s a long way off, but like I said, it’s getting the gear made. Once that’s all in my hands, it will all feel real," Gibbs said.

When asked if she was open to bookings, Gibbs said she will be by the August end or mid-September as she has a lot of preparations left to do. She further expressed her desire to be in the ring definitely by October.

“Definitely, from the end of August. Mid-September to August. I am hoping to have all my gear and everything. It’s a lot to get done and a lot to do. [I] definitely want to be in the ring by October," Gibbs said. [H/t Fightful ]

Sadie Gibbs announced her retirement in 2021

Gibbs started her pro wrestling career in 2015 with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) under the name Amazing Grace.

Her All Elite Wrestling debut came in 2019 as a participant in Women's Casino Battle Royale on All Out pay-per-view, and she was involved in eliminating Awesome Kong. Her AEW career was short and uneventful and spanned one year.

The English Wrestler appeared only in a few matches in AEW before the COVID-19 pandemic led to travel issues.

In August 2020, Gibbs was released by the Jacksonville-based company. In April 2021, Saddie Gibbs posted the announcement of her retirement from pro wrestling on Instagram.

What are your views about Sadie Gibbs' return to wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

