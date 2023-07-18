‘AEW is always hiring’, ‘Will be really cool to see him on Wembley Stadium!’ – Fans freak out as top star parts ways with major promotion

AEW could be on the verge of introducing another major player to its stacked roster, as it was recently reported that a top star has once again entered the free-agency pool.

Nick Aldis is considered by many to be one of the best pure in-ring talents outside the walls of WWE and AEW. His talent between the ropes and his incredible character work on the mic have seen the UK native grow a massive cult following.

He played a key role in the glory days of TNA/Impact Wrestling before joining NWA and further growing his star power. After parting ways with the old-school promotion, he rejoined Impact only a few months ago.

This deal has since come to an end, according to several reports. It has been rumored that WWE is interested in bringing the star on board; however, the latest updates have suggested that this may be in a backstage role.

Tony Khan will undoubtedly also show interest in signing the accomplished veteran, and a wide host of fans have shared their excitement at the possibility of this coming to fruition:

Ultimately, only time will tell where Aldis ends up. No matter which promotion he signs with, the 36-year-old still has plenty to offer the wrestling business, and fans will no doubt be intrigued to see how this situation plays out.

Former AEW star could sign with WWE imminently

While Nick Aldis may be one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling right now, there are plenty of exciting talents just waiting to be signed by a major promotion soon.

One of these is Brian Pillman Jr., who only recently parted ways with AEW after spending several years in Tony Khan's company. The 29-year-old star was largely confined to the promotion's YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation, so seeking new opportunities might be the best way for him to take the next step in his career.

His late father, "The Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman, was one of the most captivating wrestlers in WWE during his day. So, it comes as no surprise that Pillman Jr. may want to try his hand in the world's largest promotion.

Pillman Jr. was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Centre, indicating that it may just be a matter of time before he puts pen to paper. Although he was not predominantly featured in AEW, there is still a lot of potential within the young star that can be tapped into.

