Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

AEW announce their first-annual Dynamite Awards on Jan. 27

AEW and TNT set for the first-annual AEW Dynamite Awards on B/R Live.
AEW and TNT set for the first-annual AEW Dynamite Awards on B/R Live.
Sidney Pullar III (SP3)
ANALYST
Modified 14 Jan 2021, 01:26 IST
News
Advertisement

AEW has been in existence for two years now. From pay-per-views to their primetime TNT weekly TV show, the promotion has made a mark on the wrestling world. Now, All Elite Wrestling is having their very own award show exclusively through Bleacher Report.

It was announced on Wednesday that AEW and TNT were partnering for their first-ever "AEW Dynamite Awards", which will air live on the Bleacher Report app on January 27 at 7 PM EST. Fans can vote on these awards in a variety of categories by visiting AEWAwards.com.

AEW also announced that there will be star presenters for their first award show. Presenters will include Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp, and Jensen Karp.

This will be a celebration of 2020 for AEW, with this show honoring the best of the best. It should make for a fun event for fans of the promotion to watch and get involved with.

List of categories and nominees for the AEW Dynamite Awards

With voting for the first-annual "AEW Dynamite Awards" now open, let's take a look at the categories and the nominees:

Best Moment on the Mic

Advertisement
  • MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech
  • Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
  • Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation
  • Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
  • Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Biggest Surprise

  • Matt Hardy’s Debut
  • Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
  • Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One
  • Sting’s AEW Debut
  • Miro revealed as Best Man

Breakout Star – Male

  • Orange Cassidy
  • Darby Allin
  • Eddie Kingston
  • John Silver

Breakout Star – Female

  • Hikaru Shida
  • Anna Jay
  • Tay Conti
  • Big Swole
  • Penelope Ford

Biggest Beatdown

  • Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
  • Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family
  • Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables
  • Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
  • The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

High Flyer Award

  • Rey Fenix
  • Marq Quen
  • Nick Jackson
  • PAC

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After

  • Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle
  • The Parking Lot Brawl
  • The Bunkhouse Match
  • Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest WTF Moment

  • Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault
  • Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
  • Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
  • Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
  • Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

Best Twitter Follow

  • MJF
  • Orange Cassidy
  • Dr. Britt Baker
  • Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

  • Stadium Stampede
  • Moxley wins AEW Championship
  • Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship
  • Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks
  • Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
  • The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have coverage of the "AEW Dynamite Awards" on January 27th. Stay tuned!

Published 14 Jan 2021, 01:26 IST
AEW TNT Championship The Young Bucks The Inner Circle Chris Jericho Kenny Omega AEW Roster 2020 AEW Championship All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी