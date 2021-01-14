AEW announce their first-annual Dynamite Awards on Jan. 27

AEW has been in existence for two years now. From pay-per-views to their primetime TNT weekly TV show, the promotion has made a mark on the wrestling world. Now, All Elite Wrestling is having their very own award show exclusively through Bleacher Report.
It was announced on Wednesday that AEW and TNT were partnering for their first-ever "AEW Dynamite Awards", which will air live on the Bleacher Report app on January 27 at 7 PM EST. Fans can vote on these awards in a variety of categories by visiting AEWAwards.com.
AEW also announced that there will be star presenters for their first award show. Presenters will include Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp, and Jensen Karp.
This will be a celebration of 2020 for AEW, with this show honoring the best of the best. It should make for a fun event for fans of the promotion to watch and get involved with.
List of categories and nominees for the AEW Dynamite Awards
With voting for the first-annual "AEW Dynamite Awards" now open, let's take a look at the categories and the nominees:
Best Moment on the Mic
- MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech
- Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
- Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation
- Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
- Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
Biggest Surprise
- Matt Hardy’s Debut
- Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
- Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One
- Sting’s AEW Debut
- Miro revealed as Best Man
Breakout Star – Male
- Orange Cassidy
- Darby Allin
- Eddie Kingston
- John Silver
Breakout Star – Female
- Hikaru Shida
- Anna Jay
- Tay Conti
- Big Swole
- Penelope Ford
Biggest Beatdown
- Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
- Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family
- Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables
- Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
- The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl
High Flyer Award
- Rey Fenix
- Marq Quen
- Nick Jackson
- PAC
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After
- Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle
- The Parking Lot Brawl
- The Bunkhouse Match
- Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker
Biggest WTF Moment
- Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault
- Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
- Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
- Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing
LOL Award
- Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
- Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
- Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool
- Inner Circle Vegas Trip
Best Twitter Follow
- MJF
- Orange Cassidy
- Dr. Britt Baker
- Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
- Stadium Stampede
- Moxley wins AEW Championship
- Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship
- Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks
- Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
- The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title
Sportskeeda Wrestling will have coverage of the "AEW Dynamite Awards" on January 27th. Stay tuned!