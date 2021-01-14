AEW announce their first-annual Dynamite Awards on Jan. 27

AEW has been in existence for two years now. From pay-per-views to their primetime TNT weekly TV show, the promotion has made a mark on the wrestling world. Now, All Elite Wrestling is having their very own award show exclusively through Bleacher Report.

It was announced on Wednesday that AEW and TNT were partnering for their first-ever "AEW Dynamite Awards", which will air live on the Bleacher Report app on January 27 at 7 PM EST. Fans can vote on these awards in a variety of categories by visiting AEWAwards.com.

AEW also announced that there will be star presenters for their first award show. Presenters will include Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp, and Jensen Karp.

This will be a celebration of 2020 for AEW, with this show honoring the best of the best. It should make for a fun event for fans of the promotion to watch and get involved with.

List of categories and nominees for the AEW Dynamite Awards

🚨 The @AEW Dynamite Awards are coming soon



With voting for the first-annual "AEW Dynamite Awards" now open, let's take a look at the categories and the nominees:

Best Moment on the Mic

MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech

Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Biggest Surprise

Matt Hardy’s Debut

Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

Sting’s AEW Debut

Miro revealed as Best Man

Breakout Star – Male

Orange Cassidy

Darby Allin

Eddie Kingston

John Silver

Breakout Star – Female

Hikaru Shida

Anna Jay

Tay Conti

Big Swole

Penelope Ford

Biggest Beatdown

Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

High Flyer Award

Rey Fenix

Marq Quen

Nick Jackson

PAC

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After

Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

The Parking Lot Brawl

The Bunkhouse Match

Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest WTF Moment

Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

Inner Circle Vegas Trip

Best Twitter Follow

MJF

Orange Cassidy

Dr. Britt Baker

Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

Stadium Stampede

Moxley wins AEW Championship

Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship

Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks

Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody

The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title

