AEW announces 8-time champion’s arrival

AEW has announced the impending arrival of an eight-time champion. The talent in question is Alex Windsor.

Windsor's journey in professional wrestling began in 2010, and over the subsequent years, she has emerged as a popular figure in the British and European wrestling scene. The 30-year-old star has competed in several promotions including Pro-Wrestling: EVE (where she held the Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship), Bellatrix Female Warriors (where she was a former World Champion, European Champion, and British Champion), Wrestle Carnival (where she was a one-time Queen Of The Carnival Champion) and Revolution Pro Wrestling, where she held the Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Windsor also wrestled in multiple Japanese promotions, including Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, where she held the International Princess Championship. Like her current partner, AEW star Will Ospreay, she even appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2022.

It has been revealed that the 30-year-old star will make her AEW debut imminently. An X/Twitter user posted a graphic promoting a match from the upcoming episode of Rampage, pitting Alex Windsor and Anna Jay in tag team action against Kris Statlander and reigning TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. The bout was taped at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Will Ospreay sent an intriguing message to AEW International Champion Roderick Strong

While Alex Windsor is poised to make her in-ring debut in AEW, her partner, Will Ospreay, is set to challenge Roderick Strong for the International Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View. The Aerial Assassin outlasted several other competitors in a Casino Gauntlet match last month on Dynamite to earn the title shot.

Over the subsequent weeks, the rivalry between Ospreay and Strong rose in intensity. On the May 22, 2024, episode of Dynamite, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion teamed up with Orange Cassidy to take on the latter's Double or Nothing 2024 opponent, Trent Beretta, and Strong.

Strong secured the victory for his team by pinning the Freshly Squeezed. Afterward, The Undisputed Kingdom launched an assault on Ospreay, with Roderick attacking him on the head with the International Championship, busting him open in the process. In an intense backstage promo after the bout, The Commonwealth Kingpin claimed that he was now bound to Strong's championship by blood, and promised to take the belt from him at the Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View.

Fans will find out whether Will Ospreay will have his first singles gold in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing 2024.