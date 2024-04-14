AEW announces blockbuster return of former WWE Champion

To begin tonight's episode of Collision, it was announced that a former WWE Champion will be making his return to AEW next week on Dynamite. This would be Jon Moxley.

Last night at NJPW's Windy City Riot, Moxley defied the odds and captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, after defeating Tetsuya Naito. He became the first man in history to become a world champion in WWE, AEW, and NJPW.

He has not been seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion since Revolution back in early March, as he has been booked for several appearances in other major promotions including Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

On the latest episode of Collision, Tony Schiavone and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard discussed Jon Moxley's win last night and revealed that he would make his first appearance on the promotion next week after winning the title.

His return to Dynamite would mark his first appearance on the show in almost two months, with the last being at the Dynamite before Revolution.

A recent report revealed that Moxley will continue to remain inactive in AEW after becoming the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. He is slated to defend his title at the next few NJPW events and has been granted a continued break from the Tony Khan-led promotion to accommodate this.

