Jon Moxley has been absent from AEW television lately, but that doesn't mean he's on vacation. The Purveyor of Violence has been busy in Mexico and Japan, and just made history last night by winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Moxley joins a very elite club with his victory at last night's NJPW Windy City Riot event in Chicago, becoming one of the very few to have won both WWE and IWGP world titles. The win also made him a modern Triple Crown Champion, as he's the first to have claimed WWE, IWGP, and AEW world championships.

Many NJPW fans were concerned about the prospect of a part-time star winning the title from Tetsuya Naito, but it turns out that Moxley's hiatus from AEW is set to continue. In a new report from BodySlam.net, it was revealed that the 38-year-old is taking time away from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The report notes that plans for Moxley to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship have been in the works since early this year, and he's been given time off from Tony Khan's promotion to accommodate his current excursion.

Moxley is set to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at several upcoming NJPW events, including this year's Dominion in Osaka-jo Hall, which is expected to be held in June 2024.

Tony Khan sends message to Jon Moxley after historic title win

Jon Moxley may be taking a break from All Elite Wrestling, but his boss is still his biggest fan. Tony Khan sent a message to the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after last night's win in NJPW Windy City Riot.

Tony Khan was spotted at the event alongside Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette. The All Elite chief maintains a strong partnership between his promotion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but he's also been known to show up at events outside his own company, simply to enjoy the wrestling.

Following Jon Moxley's win over Tetsuya Naito last night, Khan sent a congratulatory message and recalled that Wintrust Arena is the same venue where Mox had won the first of his three AEW World Championships.

"Congratulations to @JonMoxley, the new @njpw1972 IWGP World Heavyweight Champion! Mox won the title tonight + made history in the same city Chicago and same arena @WintrustArena where he won his first ever@AEW Championship. Congratulations @njpwglobal on a great show tonight!" Khan posted.

Jon Moxley has a tough job ahead of him as he represents NJPW as its champion in Japan. Tony Khan has an equally full plate, with the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view set to showcase some of the most anticipated matches of the year.

