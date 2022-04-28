AEW announces CM Punk's opponent for Double or Nothing 2022

AEW has formally scheduled a world heavyweight championship match between CM Punk and champion Hangman Page for Double or Nothing 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the opening moments of the show, Punk served as a special guest commentator for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament qualifying match between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Meanwhile, Hangman couldn't attend this week's show as he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine. The AEW World Champion's last title defense was against Adam Cole in a Texas Deathmatch on April 13 Rampage.

After the Wheeler-Harwood match, AEW immediately confirmed the Page vs.Punk world title match for the Vegas spectacle. The former WWE Superstar then cut a promo, praising the AEW locker room and the match between the FTR members.

He also thanked fans for his triumphant return to professional wrestling last year after a seven-year-long hiatus. The Second City Saint then assured Page that he would be in the fight of his life at the upcoming event. Punk concluded by saying that he would continue to fight until 'the wheels fall off.'

CM Punk has been red hot after Revolution 2022

After his victory in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution 2022 against MJF, CM Punk has breezed past the competition and has been undefeated for a month now.

The former WWE Champion defeated Dax Harwood, Max Caster, and Penta Oscuro on Dynamite. After those matches, he gestured at a title around his waist, possibly hinting at a world title shot.

Last week on Dynamite, Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes with a Go To Sleep. Post-match, he finally had a staredown on the ramp with the AEW World Champion.

Due to both men's in-ring expertise, the championship showdown between Punk and Page could possibly go down as a five-star match. It will be interesting to see how the build-up for this match takes place in the upcoming weeks.

