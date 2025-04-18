AEW announces fan-favorite star is returning

AEW officially announced the return of a beloved 26-year-old star, who has been absent for the past few weeks. The return has been announced for next week via a vignette.

The fan-favorite star, Hologram, is all set to make his return to All Elite Wrestling. The 26-year-old star made his AEW debut back in July 2024 and has been on an undefeated streak ever since. The masked luchador wrestled his last match on an episode of Collision last month, where he defeated Blake Christian.

After a few weeks of absence, Hologram is finally slated to return. During the latest episode of Collision Spring Break-thru, a vignette was aired featuring the beloved masked luchador announcing that he will return next week.

Moreover, Hologram is a part of the Los Titanes del Aire tag team with Kommander, which translates to 'The Titans of the Air. The team has been getting great reactions from the crowd as well.

Wrestling veteran revealed the real identity of the AEW luchador

Wrestling veteran Konnan disclosed the real identity of the AEW luchador, Hologram, following his debut last year in July.

Speaking on his Keepin' IT 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan revealed that Hologram is one of his guys from the AAA promotion:

"I thought the gimmick was a little cheesy. Let me pop on the particle and QR code and don't forget their older uncle barcode. (...) Hologram is one of my boys from AAA that I helped cultivate, he wrestled by the name of Aramis. We had so much talent when he was there, that he was actually in the holding pattern. But this kid could definitely go. With everybody that goes there, soon he will be just another guy," Konnan revealed.

With an undefeated streak so far, Hologram has been going strong since his debut. It remains to be seen how long he can remain undefeated in AEW.

