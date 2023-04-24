AEW announces first-time-ever match for 6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion on Dynamite this week

AEW has set the stage for a thrilling encounter as six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett is all set to compete against Dax Harwood in a singles match on this week's episode of Dynamite for the first time.

The announcement came in the wake of an intense match that took place on the latest edition of Rampage, where FTR teamed up with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to take on Slim J & Varsity Athletes.

During the match, Dax threw Mark Sterling into the ring, and Jarrett accidentally hit him while trying to take a shot at Sterling. Despite the miscommunication, FTR managed to emerge victorious.

Mark Briscoe tried to keep the peace between FTR and Jarrett's crew after the match, but the tensions were high.

The excitement didn't end there, as AEW confirmed via their official Twitter handle that Jeff Jarrett will be facing Dax Harwood in a single match on Dynamite this week.

AEW star Dax Harwood ends his podcast after backstage heat

AEW star Dax Harwood has surprised the wrestling world with an announcement that he will no longer produce his podcast, FTR with Dax. The show with Dax began airing in December 2022 as a continuation of William Regal's Gentleman Villain podcast.

Dax confirmed this, stating that he didn't want to be a detriment to the wrestling industry or his co-workers and that he had caused Cash a lot of undeserved heat due to comments he made about wanting to wrestle with CM Punk.

However, rumors suggested that the podcast caused backstage heat for Dax and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler. The decision to shut down the podcast was made to avoid further negativity.

