AEW announces former world champion's massive return

A former AEW World Champion may be on the verge of returning to the promotion after being sidelined for over a month. After being viciously attacked by The Blackpool Combat Club, Adam Page has not appeared in Tony Khan's company.

However, this is set to change as Hangman is scheduled to appear at an AEW House Rules event tonight. The house show will take place in Salem, VA, and will feature the current TNT and ROH World Champs, Wardlow and Claudio Castagnoli respectively.

According to All Elite Wrestling's Twitter page, Hangman Page had signed a contract for a match with The Firm's Big Bill prior to his injury. It was also stated that Bill refused to postpone the bout.

The AEW faithful has undoubtedly missed having Hangman in action. The beloved star's return could be an indication of his next television appearance being all but a few moments away.

A huge heel turn occurred on this week's AEW Dynamite

This week's Dynamite was billed as being "a pay-per-view on TBS", and the show certainly did not disappoint. The show included great wrestling from the get-go and finished with a dramatic heel turn.

Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega in a cage match to close off the show. The back-and-forth affair highlighted both men's incredible storytelling ability and willingness to put their bodies on the line. Just as Omega looked to have sealed the victory, he was attacked by his long-time ally Don Callis.

The live crowd were audibly stunned by the blindsided betrayal. Many have speculated that Callis will soon be revealed as the BCC's new manager. The quartet have been without a veteran associate since William Regal walked out of promotion several months ago.

Nonetheless, this remains to be seen and fans will no doubt be glued to their screens in anticipation of the next shocking development.

