AEW announces huge match featuring MJF ahead of All in

Five matches have been announced for AEW All In 2025 so far. The excitement for the pay-per-view is immense, and fans are expecting a flawless show. Interestingly, two of the most anticipated All In bouts are the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches.

Ad

To be a part of the Casino Gauntlet matches, participants have to qualify for them. Mark Briscoe has already passed this stage by defeating Bandido, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita in a four-way match on Dynamite this week. The former ROH World Champion will be the first entrant in the upcoming match. Interestingly, on Dynamite 300 next week, MJF, Anthony Bowens, AR Fox, and Brody King will lock horns. Its winner will join Briscoe in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The winners of the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches will earn the opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship and the AEW Women's World Championship, respectively, on a future occasion.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

AEW star Mark Briscoe believes that MJF is angry all the time for one specific reason

Former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe came face-to-face with the Hurt Syndicate's MJF on Dynamite this week. Interestingly, during this exchange, the former made a massive claim.

Ad

According to Briscoe, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is always bitter and hurtful to others because he is insecure about the size of his "teeny tiny kosher pickle" in his pants.

"I feel like all these hurtful comments and words that come from your mouth come from a place of insufficiency....If I'm Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I've been going damn near 30 years with a little teeny tiny kosher pickle in my pants, then I would probably wanna hang out with these fellas too," said Mark Briscoe. [H/T: All Elite Wrestling's official website]

Ad

A Mark Briscoe-MJF rivalry has immense potential. Hopefully, Tony Khan will book a singles match between them on a massive scale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More