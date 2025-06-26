MJF responds to the claims that he has a small d**k

AEW star MJF is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He hasn't hit thirty and is already one of the most successful names in the company. He is currently a member of the Hurt Syndicate and has eyes on the AEW World Title.

The Hurt Syndicate had a few minutes of TV time on Dynamite this week. Interestingly, when they were conducting business in the squared circle, former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe interrupted them. Briscoe claimed that the reason Friedman is always angry and negative is because he has a tiny p**is. He added that The Salt of the Earth is insecure due to the inadequate size of his private part and projects it on others.

Interestingly, a few hours ago, the young genius refuted these claims on X. He released a statement saying that his d**k is big and asked his followers not to believe the skeptics.

"I GOT A BIG PICKLE!!!!! DON’T LET ANYONE TELL YOU OTHERWISE!" he said.

MJF had a secret meeting with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Retired professional wrestler Mick Foley was a household name during the Attitude Era. He reportedly has a good relationship with Maxwell Jacob Friedman and once had a secret meeting with him to discuss a potential rivalry and his retirement match.

The legend revealed this shocking information on a recent episode of the Casual Conversations With The Classic podcast.

“I had a top secret meeting with MJF about the possibility of having one last match with him, and he laid out like six really solid weeks of storytelling. Two Long Island guys meeting at a steakhouse, and we didn’t even take a photo of the situation, but it was cool." said the veteran. [H/T: PW Mania]

MJF is a former AEW World Champion and wants to reclaim this title. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

