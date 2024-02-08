AEW announces massive debut for Collision this week

AEW Collision will see two stars from CMLL make their debut in a tag team match against Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

The two stars in question are none other than Star Jr. and Esfinge. The match was announced by Excalibur before Dynamite went off air tonight. The luchadors will no doubt want to bring their A-Game as they take on AEW’s best.

“This Saturday, 2/10. @TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas. Saturday Night #AEWCollision. 8pm ET/7pm CT Live on @TNTdrama. Star Jr. + Esfinge vs. @JonMoxley + @ClaudioCSRO. With the @CMLL_OFICIAL vs. BCC battle heating up, @Esfinge_cmll+ Star Jr. will collide vs. Mox + Claudio THIS SATURDAY!”

This match will be the latest installment of All Elite stars taking on wrestlers from Lucha Libre after Jon Moxley was viciously attacked by Mistico, Volador Jr, Hechicero and Mascara Dorada last week.

On last week’s edition of Collision, Jon Moxley’s team mate, Bryan Danielson, successfully overcame Hechicero in a hard hitting match. The Mexican star tried to attack Danielson after the match but Claudio Castagnoli came out to make the save.

What comes out of this cross company rivalry is yet to be seen and it is not yet known why they chose to attack the Blackpool Combat Club in the first place.

Why do you think the CMLL stars attacked Jon Moxley? Tell us in the comments section below.

