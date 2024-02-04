Bryan Danielson suffers attack from 6-time champion on Collision

Earlier tonight, Bryan Danielson took on a luchador in singles action on Collision. However, things got heated after the match.

On last week's Dynamite, four big stars from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) were in attendance for the show. It was then revealed that some of them would be in action on Rampage and Collision, including Hechicero.

Jon Moxley locked horns with Jeff Hardy on Wednesday. During the match, he was inadvertently tossed into the crowd and right into the luchadors. Following Moxley's victory, he had a heated interaction with the CMLL stars. This led to the group attacking the former AEW World Champion.

On tonight's episode of Collision, Bryan Danielson took on Hechicero in a one-on-one match. It was a great contest overall, as The American Dragon had to dig deep in his bag to secure a win. He was able to score the victory via a roll-up pin. The luchador was displeased with the bout's outcome and launched an assault on Danielson.

You can view the post-match exchange between Danielson and the six-time champion below:

Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli ultimately arrived to save his stablemate from the attack. The stars will settle their issues in the ring next week on Dynamite. Jon Moxley, Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson will take on CMLL stars Máscara Dorada 2.0, Hechicero, and Volador in trios action. It will be interesting to see which side reigns supreme.

