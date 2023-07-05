AEW announces new exclusive streaming deal

AEW has officially announced their new streaming deal with ViX to bring the promotion's three weekly shows, as well as a ton of other content, to Latin America and The Caribbean.

The deal comes into effect tonight when Dynamite hits the airways at 6 PM (CDMX). Fans can catch Rampage on Fridays at 8 PM (CDMX) and Collision on Saturdays at 6 PM (CDMX).

According to the official statement:

"This exclusive transmission agreement for ViX also includes several special wrestling events such as: AEW's quarterly 'Battle of the Belts' special; the popular pay-per-view events on a 30-day delay: 'Revolution,' 'Double or Nothing,' 'All Out,' and 'Full Gear;' and more than 190 episodes with commentary in Spanish of 'AEW: Dark' and 'AEW: Dark Elevation.' All these specials will be available on the AVOD service of the streaming platform."

Partnering up with the largest Spanish-language streaming service to expand its reach is no small feat for the relatively new promotion. This deal is just another point Tony Khan can note down in his wins column as of late.

AEW's impressive All In ticket sales

Tony Khan has once again proven the critics wrong, as his most ambitious risk seems to be paying off.

When Wembley Stadium was announced as the venue for All In, many were skeptical that the Jacksonville-based promotion would be able to sell out the venue. But according to the latest reports, this looks well on the way to being the case.

According to WrestleTix, almost 75,000 seats of an allotted near-88,000 have been sold. This exceeds many expectations, especially considering that the event only takes place over a month away.

Furthermore, more tickets are expected to be shipped as more details are revealed about the show. As of yet, not a single match has been officially confirmed for the card.

