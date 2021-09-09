AEW announces new rankings, Immediate contenders for each Championship revealed

Following their historic All Out pay-per-view, AEW released its updated Ranking list on both Twitter and the Website shortly before this week's Dynamite went live.

With every AEW championship being defended at All Out, fresh rankings were needed to get the ball rolling for their next pay-per-view Full Gear in November.

As announced today, Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, and The Young Bucks lead in the rankings for the men's singles, women's singles and tag team divisions, respectively.

Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 8, 2021 pic.twitter.com/obFmeDe7PS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2021

AEW typically produces its rankings weekly, following Dynamite, Rampage, and Dark and Dark: Elevation. However, the rankings that follow a pay-per-view are some of the most interesting to review. While these rankings can change, they do present a window into the plans of AEW.

Orange Cassidy and Ruby Soho emerge as immediate contenders for the major titles in AEW

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, successfully defended her AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander, bringing her impressive 2021 record to 14-2. Thunder Rosa should be the next in line to face Baker, as she holds a 26-2 record, the most wins of any other woman in the Top 5.

However, a debuting Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) won the 21-Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out. This gave her both a future shot at the title and the No.1 spot on the list. With Soho picking up a win against Jamie Hayter on Dynamite, AEW is clearly giving her the momentum.

Following The Lucha Bros win at Sunday's pay-per-view, the duo secured their first reign as AEW Tag Team Champions.

As it stands now, The Young Bucks remain still in the hunt for gold as the new No.1 ranked team in the division, with Jurassic Express following closely behind with an 11-3 record.

Both Kenny Omega and Miro successfully defended their respective Championships at AEW All Out, defeating Christian Cage and Eddie Kingston respectively.

Orange Cassidy currently sits at the top of the rankings with a 15-1-1 record, with Powerhouse Hobbs just behind him.

However, with the debut of Bryan Danielson and his interactions with Kenny Omega and the Elite on both Dynamite and All Out, one could expect Danielson to get a match with the AEW Champion before anyone else.

