AEW announces more participants to Casino Battle Royale

AEW has announced seven more participants for the upcoming Casino Battle Royale, which is scheduled to take place on May 30th. The Casino Battle Royale will feature 21 entrants and the winner will be guaranteed a future AEW World title shot.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage and Matt Sydal declared their entry into the 21- men Casino Battle Royale.

Participants announced so far:

Christian Cage

Matt Sydal

Powerhouse Hobbs

Matt Hardy

Evil Uno

Colt Cabana

Marq Quen

Isiah Kassidy

Jungle Boy

With 12 spots still left in the Casino Battle Royale, it remains to be seen when AEW will announce its remaining participants. AEW may disclose the remaining participants during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The involvement of a few legends like Christian and Matt Hardy in the match will make this year's Casino Battle Royale a must-watch.

What does the card for this week's AEW Dynamite looks like?

TOMORROW #AEWDynamite a place in the tag team rankings is at stake when the unbeaten pair @JonMoxley & @MadKing1981 take on #AEW’s #3 ranked team, #TheAcclaimed @PlatinumMax & @Bowens_Official!



What will Caster say in his entrance rap 🎤 and how will Mox & Eddie respond? pic.twitter.com/GJdlaRtCg9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2021

Over the past few weeks, AEW Dynamite has delivered quite consistently. This week should not be any different as major segments and matches have already been announced for the show.

The Young Bucks will once again put their AEW World Tag team titles on the line against Varsity Blonds. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will be in action this week as they take on The Acclaimed.

On top of that, Christian Cage will face Matt Sydal in a first-time ever match. Considering both superstars once worked together in WWE but never got to face each other, this promises to be a spectacle.

NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb will put her title on the line against Red Velvet.

Fans will also be hearing from new TNT champion Miro. It remains to be seen who will be his first challenger at AEW's next major pay-per-view. Also, will the Inner Circle accept The Pinnacle's Stadium Stampede match stipulation at Double or Nothing?

With Double or Nothing just around the corner, the card for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite looks stacked.

What do you think will happen on the next episode of AEW Dynamite? What do you think about the card for Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comment section below.