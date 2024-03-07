AEW announces surprise debut of 33-year-old star and Chris Jericho as his first opponent

Tony Khan isn't playing around in 2024 as the debuts of highly-rated stars continue to happen in AEW.

As part of the company's deal with CMLL, the current CMLL World Welterweight Champion Titán will make his debut in the All Elite company, with Chris Jericho confirmed as his first opponent.

Having begun his career under a different name in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in 2008, the 33-year-old star donned a new mask and got the name "Titán." In addition to being one of CMLL's big stars, Titán has also competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and is a member of the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction.

It goes without saying that several fans are happy to see Titán finally wrestle in All Elite Wrestling, and his first match will be against one of the company's most respected veterans, Chris Jericho.

AEW announced on its official X that Titán will debut against Jericho on the upcoming episode of Collision. The episode will be taped ahead of its scheduled broadcast on Saturday, March 9th.

Here's the company's announcement regarding the first-time-ever match:

"Chris Jericho vs. Titán @Titan_cmll of @CMLL_OFICIAL makes his #AEW debut as he takes on @IAmJericho on #AEWCollision! See it LIVE TONIGHT at the @gs_district in Atlanta, GA and on @tntdrama THIS SATURDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT!"

What else should fans expect on the next episode of AEW Collision?

Following Kazuchika Okada's unexpected heel turn, the newest member of The Elite will appear on Collision along with The Young Bucks to address the crowd.

Titan vs. Jericho is just one of the many matches slated for the card, as Bryan Danielson will take on Shane Taylor in a singles competition.

The House of Black will also participate in a highly anticipated Atlanta Street Fight against Jeff Jarrett, Mark Briscoe, and Jay Lethal's team.

On the women's side, Toni Storm will present the first-ever Toni Award, while her partner in crime, Mariah May, will be in action against Trish Adora.

The momentum is on the side of Tony Khan's crew after Revolution 2024, and every TV show, whether Collision, Dynamite, or Rampage, looks really stacked on paper.

