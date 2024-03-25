AEW averts major clash with WrestleMania 40

AEW has just avoided clashing with WrestleMania 40.

Last year, the Jacksonville-based promotion launched its weekly televised show called Collision. The show started on a strong note, with CM Punk returning after being suspended due to his backstage altercation with The Elite. Over the next few weeks, Punk would feature regularly on Collision in prominent feuds.

However, the weekly television show has taken a nose dive since Punk departed from the company. The viewership of Collision has been on a consistent decline ever since. A part of this dip could also be attributed to the fact that they sometimes go head-to-head with WWE's Premium Live Events and the UFC.

However, it looks like Tony Khan has learned his lesson. According to the TNT programming schedule, the April 6th edition of AEW Collision will air at 11:30 p.m. instead of 8:00 p.m. to avoid clashing with WrestleMania 40, which will air at 7:00 p.m. This is a smart move to avoid losing viewers, although it may not make much of a difference.

Expand Tweet

EC3 lashes out at AEW President Tony Khan

Over the past few years, Tony Khan's leadership and booking style has come under criticism from fans and critics. From Jim Cornette to Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff, several veterans of the wrestling world have taken potshots at the AEW honcho.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that Tony Khan has done a lot of harm to the wrestling business.

"Tony Khan has done more to harm wrestling than Vince Russo has ever done," he said. [12:28 - 12:38]

Check out the video here:

With AEW Collision ratings on a consistent downward spiral, Tony Khan is facing severe criticism from all corners. It will be interesting to see how he responds in the coming weeks.

Poll : Do you think AEW made the right decision? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion