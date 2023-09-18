AEW backstage reaction to Jade Cargill leaving for WWE revealed - Reports

Jade Cargill returned to AEW last week after three months of absence from the company. She last competed at Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May, where she lost her TBS Championship to Kris Statlander and got her 60-match undefeated streak broken.

Her return came on the September 9, 2023, episode of Collision, where she attacked Statlander after her match. The two were pitted in a title match at the most recent edition of AEW Rampage, where Kris Statlander successfully defended her TBS Championship against Jade Cargill.

Soon after her return, rumors about her impending exit from the company began circulating. Fightful Select reported earlier that the 31-year-old is winding up in All Elite Wrestling and heading to WWE. The report also said her match at Rampage could be her last in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

As per the latest reports by Fightful Select, people close to Big Jade said the former TBS Champion received a good send-off from All Elite Wrestling, and there was no ill will. It was noted that the 31-year-old talked to other wrestlers backstage about leaving the company and, in turn, received a nice ovation. The report also stated that the company felt giving the star an appropriate farewell was important.

While there has been no confirmation yet, Jade Cargill's rumored AEW exit and her move to WWE have been the hottest topic in professional wrestling for the past few days.