According to reports shared in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is expected to continue its partnership with CMLL over the next few weeks. The company recently announced multiple matches for its upcoming shows featuring talent from the Mexico City-based promotion.

CMLL stars Mistico, Hechicero, Volador Jr., and Mascara Dorada are set to take on Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels, 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard and 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker on the February 02 edition of Rampage. Mistico, Volador Jr, & Hechicero will once again team up to take on Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club in a trios match on the upcoming February 7 episode of Dynamite.

The six-man tag match between the CMLL talent and the BCC follows on the heels of the latter, along with Dorada, unleashing a four-on-one assault on Jon Moxley on the January 31 episode of Dynamite.

CMLL star Hechicero set to face Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision

Former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero is gearing up to take on Bryan Danielson on an upcoming episode of AEW Collision.

AEW has established a reputation as a company willing to collaborate with other promotions. Since the foundation of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, President and chief booker Tony Khan has created working ties with NJPW, IMPACT and AAA. More recently, talent from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre have started making inroads into the Jacksonville-based promotion.

CMLL performers Mistico, Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr. were present at ringside during the first singles match between Jeff Hardy and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club. The Purveyor of Violence suffered an assault from all four men after a hostile confrontation between them and Moxley.

In the wake of the brawl, Moxley delivered a warning to the talent from CMLL on behalf of the BCC in a backstage interview. Furthermore, a singles bout was announced between Bryan Danielson and Hechicero on the February 3 episode of Collision.

Hechicero will also team up with Volador Jr. and Mistico to take on Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley in trios competition on the February 7 episode of Dynamite.

