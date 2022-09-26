"Nobody gives two s**ts" - Jim Cornette highlights the biggest problem currently in AEW due to multiple surprise debuts

AEW has made surprise debuts has become somewhat of a staple within the promotion, but Jim Cornette believes this is a bigger problem than most realize. In a recent podcast, the veteran detailed just how it dampens the quality in the end.

So far, nearly every pay-per-view or special event has included either a returning star or mainly a new debut. While this has naturally resulted in more interest, critics like Jim Cornette doubt how long Tony Khan can continue to draw attention in this way.

During the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE legend speculated why fans aren't getting tired of the constant surprises.

"Everybody’s always going to pop, especially AEW fans because they want everything about that program to be good. And it doesn’t wear off because you’re not surprise appearing the same person every time," Cornette said. [From 00:46 onward]

Cornette continued, questioning the benefits of the surprise debut when the stars seemed to fall off some time after.

"So it’s always a big pop the first time, but the problem because when there’s a pattern of everybody getting a huge pop [on] their first night, and by the time they’ve been there a month nobody gives two s**ts. It’s not are they happy the first night, it’s will they keep coming back," Cornette added. [From 01:08 onward]

The promotion's most recent surprise debut was during last week's Dynamite, where Saraya (FKA Paige) made her first appearance within AEW.

Cornette continued, noting that only Jon Moxley has remained relevant since his surprise AEW debut

The wrestling veteran has never hidden his disdain for the All Elite Wrestling World Champion, Jon Moxley, as he once called the star "the worst wrestler in the world." Despite his many criticisms of the star, Cornette recently acknowledged his prominence in the promotion.

Continuing on the same podcast, Cornette brought up the one star he criticizes the most within the promotion.

"Which talent that made a surprise debut in AEW since their start is more over, more prominently featured now than they were when they made that surprise appearance? Moxley. Because he’s been either the champion or go***mn presented as a main event star for that entire run and unfortunately we’ve never had time to really miss him because he hardly ever goes away! Except for that one time," said Cornette. [From 01:49 onward].

While the wrestling veteran might not be a fan of Moxley, the World Champion is clearly one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Now that he's reigning again, will the veteran continue his run or will it be cut short by someone like MJF?

