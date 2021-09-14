Jim Ross compares AEW All Out 2021 to legendary WWE pay-per-view

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross recently compared AEW All Out 2021 to WrestleMania 17, arguably WWE's greatest pay-per-view offering.

The September 5th show was an incredible one, featuring several memorable matches, and was capped off by the debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. The pay-per-view has also become AEW's most financially successful one so far.

Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross had nothing but praise for how well All Out 2021 was booked. The veteran commentator stated that the emotional investment he felt while calling the show reminded him of the time he called WrestleMania 17 in April 2001.

Furthermore, he also praised AEW chief Tony Khan, saying that he was a "smart booker" and that people have to realize how good he is at his job.

“If your opinion says All Out was the best pay-per-view you ever saw, then that’s your opinion and you have the right to it. The only pay-per-view I had more fun, exhilarating and full of emotion and feels – and I’ve been involved in a lot of great shows – I think WrestleMania X-Seven was the closest thing that came to me for the emotional investment of that broadcast. I don’t know what that all means, but it means I had a hell of a good time and I thought the show was excellent and well booked. Tony Khan is a good booker. Sometimes, somebody has got to realize that he’s really smart." said Jim Ross. (H/T - Fightful)

Jim Ross thinks the AEW broadcasting team did a great job at All Out 2021

The veteran also directed praise at his AEW All Out 2021 co-commentators, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. JR stated that both did a great job and the three of them gelled well together.

Ross also spoke about how hard it can be for a three-person commentary team to put their points across clearly without overlapping each other. Jim Ross added that he, Excalibur, and Schiavone had a "real good night" at All Out 2021.

“I thought our call at All Out was really strong. I really loved the work and skill of Excalibur and Tony. They had great night. I thought we melded well. People have to understand how hard it is for a three man booth to coexist without walking all over each other and not listening. You can disconnect the dots inadvertently because you weren’t listening to what the guy said. I thought we had a real good night.” Ross revealed.

