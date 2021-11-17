WATCH: Former WWE Champion congratulates Hangman Page backstage after AEW Full Gear 

In a heartwarming scene, Hangman Page received a hero's welcome backstage after winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. One of the people who congratulated him was former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson.

Hangman Adam Page was involved in the first ever AEW World Championship match when he lost to Chris Jericho two years back. After multiple twists and turns in his story and a lot of low points, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy realized his potential as he defeated Kenny Omega with the Buckshot Lariat.

In the latest episode of Being The Elite, the Young Bucks' YouTube vlog, we saw backstage footage of Hangman Page being welcomed backstage after the Full Gear main event. Bryce Remsburg was the first person to embrace him before the Dark Order surrounded him. Bryan Danielson made his way through the crowd to congratulate the new champion and said the following:

"That was awesome, that was very good. Congratulations."

Hangman Page's journey from an underconfident babyface to the top champion in AEW was a story told over two years. It finally received the happy ending it deserved at AEW Full Gear.

Hangman Page will face Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship

The man who was one of the first to congratulate Hangman Page is also the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

Prior to the former Elite member's big win, the American Dragon defeated God's Favorite Champion Miro in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to become the new number one contender. Bryan Danielson had also defeated Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston in the previous rounds.

Tony Khan stated in the post-Full Gear media scrum that he would hold off on revealing the date for the dream match between Page and Danielson.

Defeating a legend like Bryan Danielson would immediately make Hangman Page a much more intimidating and credible champion and considering the in-ring ability of both men, the match will be excellent.

