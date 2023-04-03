"AEW is calling Cody better ask for that release" - Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 loss has fans recalling an infamous promo

Cody Rhodes' shocking defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns has had the WWE Universe up in arms. In response, some users have even begun to reference an infamous promo by CM Punk about the nature of WWE to explain why Rhodes came up short.

CM Punk and MJF's feud was fondly recalled by many AEW fans online, and during one of their many heated exchanges, The Second City Saint warned Friedman that the grass isn't greener over at WWE. It now seems that Cody Rhodes might have experienced this firsthand after becoming the most recent star to lose to Roman Reigns.

In response to Twitter user @DrainBamager's latest tweet, fans pointed out how soundly CM Punk’s words were ringing after the conclusion to WrestleMania 39.

Jason Vergara @JokesOnU23 @DrainBamager Aew is calling cody better ask for that release @DrainBamager Aew is calling cody better ask for that release

Rob @mistaBobbyE @DrainBamager @WRESTLECringe People can say what they want about Punk. Dude has always told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about WWE. Whether he can make amends with the Elite and AEW is a different story. @DrainBamager @WRESTLECringe People can say what they want about Punk. Dude has always told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about WWE. Whether he can make amends with the Elite and AEW is a different story.

Johnny O @DoubleJ__96 @DrainBamager CM Punk has his faults but he was right here @DrainBamager CM Punk has his faults but he was right here

Generick @Genericktag @DrainBamager @WRESTLECringe WWE planning to win the bidding war of 2024 so that MJF can lose to Roman at WrestleMania 2025. @DrainBamager @WRESTLECringe WWE planning to win the bidding war of 2024 so that MJF can lose to Roman at WrestleMania 2025.

Overlord Dan @OverlordDan



Punk was right



There we go @DrainBamager Ima say it before everyone else doesPunk was rightThere we go @DrainBamager Ima say it before everyone else doesPunk was rightThere we go

Anxious Millennial Librarian #IBelieveInJoeHendry @ThursdayNext121 @DrainBamager I can't believe I agree with Muffin Man about anything-but he knows what he's talking about here, & I just hope Maxwell, Kenny, The Bucks and anyone thinking of leaving was watching, bc they probably won't be treated much differently there than what we saw tonight #JustMyOpinion @DrainBamager I can't believe I agree with Muffin Man about anything-but he knows what he's talking about here, & I just hope Maxwell, Kenny, The Bucks and anyone thinking of leaving was watching, bc they probably won't be treated much differently there than what we saw tonight #JustMyOpinion

Doeski @seandoeski @DrainBamager imagine undoing all the work you just did the past 7 years cause you thought you could trust the E @DrainBamager imagine undoing all the work you just did the past 7 years cause you thought you could trust the E 💀

Fans have not been happy with the main event of WrestleMania 39 and have spent most of their time since the event venting on social media. Triple H has already caught wind of the criticism, and during the recent WrestleMania post-show press conference, he explained why Cody Rhodes lost the bout.

Dustin Rhodes has a wordless response to Cody Rhodes' defeat at WrestleMania

Leading up to the monumental clash between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief, Dustin consistently voiced his support for his younger brother. Some fans even speculated that he could potentially make his way into WWE to be in Cody's corner.

Like fans, Dustin Rhodes did not seem to have predicted that Cody could have suffered a loss to Roman Reigns. The veteran took to social media to simply share an emotionless face emoji shortly after the bout.

It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare will be building back up towards another shot at gold in WWE, but many fans have lost hope for his future within the promotion.

