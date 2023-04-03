Dustin Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes' shocking WrestleMania 39 loss 

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has finally reacted to his brother Cody Rhodes' shocking and heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare headlined this year's Mania against The Tribal Chief for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While the packed Los Angeles crowd waited with bated breath to see Cody finally take Reigns down, the match's result left everyone stunned as the latter retained his gold.

Thanks to timely interference from his Bloodline stablemates Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns came up victorious. The expression on Cody Rhodes' face after the bout was enough to convey his disappointment.

Dustin Rhodes, who had publicly shown his support for Cody ahead of WrestleMania 39, has now broken his silence about his loss.

The WWE legend simply shared an emoji on his Twitter handle, which reveals how perplexed he is with the outcome.

Check out Dustin's reaction below:

Michael Hayes was the producer of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

While the outcome has expectedly divided fans, what everyone agrees upon is the quality of the match Cody and Reigns put up at The Show of Shows.

It featured everything viewers have come to expect from a big-ticket main event offering. From false finishes to outside shenanigans to a molten atmosphere, the bout was worthy of headlining The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Now, it has come to light which legend was responsible for putting together the match. As per a recent report by Fightful, long-time WWE veteran Michael Hayes was in charge of producing the instant-classic affair.

Hayes has played a crucial role in the entire Bloodline saga as well, as he's been a producer of many segments involving the stable, which are ingrained in fans' memories.

Where do you see Cody Rhodes going after his shocking loss at WrestleMania 39? Do you think Roman Reigns will reach 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes