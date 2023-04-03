Man responsible for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 revealed - Reports

WrestleMania 39 ended on a slightly sour note, as Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. However, the match was fantastic and felt like a main event.

It was put together quite well, with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman all getting involved. We have a certain WWE Hall of Famer to thank for this epic match, even if the outcome wasn't what everybody desired.

A pre-show report from Fightful Select included the list of producers for every match on Night Two of WrestleMania 39. According to it, Michael Hayes was in charge of putting together Reigns and Rhodes' main event.

He has been the producer of several segments involving The Bloodline recently, including Roman Reigns' previous title defense against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. Hayes also reportedly produced the segment between The Miz, Snoop Dogg, and Shane McMahon that ended in disaster.

Among the other matches tonight, Jason Jordan and Adam Pearce were collectively in charge Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. Meanwhile, Abyss handled the epic triple threat between Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.

What's next for Cody Rhodes after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

The American Nightmare seemed destined to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief, but it wasn't to be. Cody Rhodes will have to re-group ahead of the RAW after WrestleMania 39, where his next feud could begin.

He can instantly have a singles program with Solo Sikoa, whose Samoan Spike caused him to lose. However, there are several possibilities. Returning stars like Randy Orton and AJ Styles would be great opponents for Cody Rhodes as he looks to remain at the top of the card.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns looks set to cross 1,000 days as Universal Champion. He would reach the historic milestone on May 27, the same day as WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

