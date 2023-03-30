Cody Rhodes' next major opponent might not even be at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes is heading into the biggest match of his life at WrestleMania 39, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It does seem like now is the time for The American Nightmare to win the big one. But what comes next for Cody?

WWE must ensure his reign is as good as the chase has been. That would require a bunch of high-caliber opponents who can offer a threat to Rhodes while remaining strong even in defeat. Enter AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One is one of the greatest in-ring workers of all time and deserves one last main event-level push upon his return from injury, even if he doesn't win the world title. It has been too long since he's even come close.

Styles has been out of action since a WWE Live Event in December 2022, where he broke his ankle. He is unlikely to return in time for WrestleMania 39, with the match card essentially complete. However, AJ could still make an impact one night after The Show of Shows.

AJ Styles should be Cody Rhodes first challenger for the WWE Championship after Wrestlemania.

Based on his recovery timeline, the two-time WWE Champion could return in April. AJ Styles can interrupt Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 and congratulate him for defeating Roman Reigns before challenging him to a world title match at Backlash.

Cody Rhodes can feud with AJ Styles even if he doesn't win at WWE WrestleMania 39

While he is expected to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, there is every chance Cody Rhodes' dream comes crashing down. If that is the case, he would still need a strong program to pick him up from the disappointment before going against The Tribal Chief again.

That's the beauty of a superstar like AJ Styles. He doesn't need titles to be a featured player. In such a scenario, all he needs to do is turn heel and attack Cody on the RAW after 'Mania, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joining in too.

This way, The Phenomenal One has a renewed fire even without going after the WWE Championship. Styles and Cody Rhodes could have some excellent matches, backed by the story of their respective stints in The Bullet Club.

While The American Nightmare would win this potential feud, AJ can still benefit from the renewed spotlight on him. He could then transition into the United States or Intercontinental Title scene. Matches against Austin Theory and especially Gunther sound, well, phenomenal.

