WWE WrestleMania 39: Date, time, location, matches, and more

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be the first ‘Mania event with Triple H at the creative helm. The Game has left no stone unturned in embellishing the biggest blockbuster event in wrestling entertainment, having been at a high since breaking multiple records in the past with events like Clash at the Castle and Elimination Chamber.

Marketed as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, the premium live event will emanate from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA. The arena was initially set to host WrestleMania 37 but the company thought it would be better to shift the event to a later date due to the Covid-19 problems.

In August 2022, WWE announced that it had sold over 90,000 tickets in a span of 24 hours for the Showcase Of The Immortals. It broke the sales record in a day's span for any premium event in World Wrestling Entertainment's history. In another impressive feat, over 40 superstars are penciled in to participate in the two-night extravaganza being held on April 1 and April 2.

Timings for WWE WrestleMania 39

USA: 8 PM ET / 5 P.M. PT (Saturday, April 1)

India / Sri Lanka: 5:30 A.M. IST / 5:30 AM Colombo Time (Sunday, April 2)

Australia: 11 A.M. AEDT (Sunday, April 2)

United Kingdom / Ireland: 1 A.M. BST (Sunday, April 2)

Please note that the pre-show coverage will start an hour early.

Tickets for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Seats are being booked at a rapid pace and the WWE WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event is almost sold out. Fans interested in joining the live audience in Inglewood, California, can book their tickets via TicketMaster. Prices range from $250 to over $9000 - those seats being the closest to the entrance ramp.

WrestleTix has been providing constant updates on the available seats for WWE WrestleMania 39. Yesterday, it was reported that only 1263 tickets were left for Night One while over 63,000 tickets were sold out. With the main event having Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, Night Two has sold over 64,000 tickets with only 428 remaining entries.

The full match card for WWE WrestleMania 39

Each championship will be on the line at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. While WWE has disclosed its plans for Night One, it has kept the proceedings for Night Two in the shade. Below is the full match card for WWE WrestleMania 39:-

Night One

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena - WWE United States Championship Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky) - Six-woman tag team match Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP) Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Night Two

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cody Rhodes Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Night TBA

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre - Triple threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Bálor - Hell in a Cell match Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville - Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla) - Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio Singles match

The above-mentioned matches are probably going to be a part of Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39 although the company hasn't made an official announcement yet. Although the match card is set, there could be some interesting last-minute changes or additions. More on that here.

