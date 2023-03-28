Returning legend helps Roman Reigns win, former Universal Champion retires - 5 last-minute changes WWE can make at WrestleMania 39

With less than a week to go before WrestleMania 39, WWE's plans for The Show of Shows are likely finalized. However, a few of them may still change with various factors at play.

Whether it is a new match, a stipulation or stakes to an existing match, or a last-minute swerve, WrestleMania 39 could still undergo several alterations. Let's take a look at five possible changes WWE can make to this weekend's event.

#5 WWE adds stakes to both showcase matches

WWE announced two fatal four-way tag team matches for WrestleMania 39, with several men and women being added to the card. However, as of this writing, neither of them has any stakes attached to them. There is nothing to fight for besides bragging rights on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

These matches can instantly become more interesting if there is a title shot on the line for the winners. Both matches can then set up Tag Team Championship feuds following The Show of Shows.

Perhaps WWE can add a Women's Tag Team Championship match on Night Two of the event, with Becky Lynch herself teasing it. She and Lita already have a match on Night One, teaming with Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL.

#4 Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt is added to WrestleMania 39

Wyatt is currently absent.

One match that was initially supposed to happen at WrestleMania 39 was Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt. The two-time Universal Champion's disappearance from WWE halted their feud, but things may yet pick up if Wyatt can return for The Show of Shows.

All it would take is a distraction for Lashley, who is part of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on SmackDown this week. Fans had high hopes for Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 entrance, with Code Orange rumored to be playing his theme song. So a potential last-minute inclusion would go down nicely.

#3 A stipulation is added to Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Among the most heated feuds going into WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio's issue with his son has picked up pace over the past few days. Now that the legend has attacked Dominik, there may be no turning back.

With SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony remaining, there is still time for either Mysterio to add a stipulation to their bout this weekend. Rey and Dominik could have an epic No Holds Barred Match, with shenanigans galore involving members of The Judgment Day and Legado Del Fantasma.

#2 Brock Lesnar retires after losing to Omos at WrestleMania 39

This could be Brock's farewell.

This may seem far-fetched, but there could be some substance to this outcome.

Brock Lesnar's WWE future is uncertain. His match against Omos is reportedly the last of his current contract, with no confirmation of whether he is re-signing with the company. If The Beast Incarnate is staying, expect him to defeat The Nigerian Giant.

However, if this is indeed Lesnar's WWE farewell, he can acknowledge it on-screen after putting Omos over. It does depend on his decision, though, leaving there half a chance of Brock Lesnar retiring at WrestleMania 39.

#1 Randy Orton interferes in Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

With just a few days to go before WrestleMania 39, the outcome of the main event still hangs in the balance. It isn't known what way WWE will go, with both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns equally likely to stand tall at the end of the two-night extravaganza.

The company can play into this unpredictability by introducing an additional element right at the end of the match. Randy Orton was said to be keen to return at WrestleMania 39, with this being the biggest role possible at The Show of Shows.

The Viper does have a history with both stars too. Orton was last seen in WWE in May 2022, when he was viciously assaulted by Reigns and The Usos. At the same time, Rhodes was his protégé over a decade ago.

The 14-time world champion could shock the world and turn heel, hitting The American Nightmare with an RKO to inadvertently help The Tribal Chief retain his title. This would be quite the swerve to end the weekend with.

