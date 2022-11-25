WWE reportedly has major plans for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 

Recent reports have suggested that WWE is planning on pulling out all the stops for Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 entrance next year, with plans for the band Code Orange to perform his entrance music live.

Since making his return to the company last month at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, the 35-year-old star has used new entrance music to showcase another iteration of his WWE persona.

According to Xero News, the company is hoping to have Code Orange perform Bray's new entrance song 'Shatter', live at the SoFi Stadium next April at WrestleMania.

"A source has been told that there are plans for Code Orange to perform Shatter at WrestleMania 39 for Bray Wyatt." H/T Twitter

Meli @AnaMelissaJ15 Can’t get enough of Bray Wyatt’s entrance and Shatter gives me the goosebumps #SmackDown Can’t get enough of Bray Wyatt’s entrance and Shatter gives me the goosebumps #SmackDown https://t.co/1wtSwtkmA5

Since making his return to WWE, Wyatt has yet to compete in a match, however, being one to be a fan of Mystique, Bray is most likely more than happy to keep the fans waiting to see him in action.

Former WWE Manager never thought Bray Wyatt was a true bad guy

Prior to his release from the company in 2021, the former Universal Champion was being presented to the fans as a heel or bad guy, despite never displaying the tactics of a stereotypical wrestling villain.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a. Zeb Colter) suggested that Wyatt should have been a good guy far sooner, considering he never cheated to win as often as others.

"Wyatt, people started liking him when they should have not been liking him because he didn't cheat to win. He never did anything underhanded; he just went out there and beat guys. So there's heat in there at all. So eventually you got to say well, he's actually not bad at wrestling, so why should I be mad at him?" H/T Sportskeeda

WWE has finally seemed to recognize Wyatt's overall popularity, as he has been depicted as a character with a tortured and difficult past, something many fans can relate to.

How has WWE handled Bray Wyatt's return? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes