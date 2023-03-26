[WATCH] Becky Lynch adopts new nickname; teases additional WrestleMania match

Becky Lynch has teased pulling double duty this weekend at WrestleMania 39. She has already been announced for a six-woman tag team match, but The Man appears to be pushing for another bout.

As part of a recent appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show, Lynch noted that she wanted to defend her Women's Tag Team Championship on night two and that fans would then call her "Becky Two-Fights."

She even went as far as to note that the nickname should be put on a t-shirt, much like the "Becky Two-Belts" merchandise following WrestleMania 35.

It is entirely possible for that match to be announced on night two since WWE has already set up two WrestleMania Showcase matches. The winners will be handed a shot at the men's and women's tag team championships, respectively.

If the Women's Showcase match happens on night one of WrestleMania, then it's likely that a tag team championship match could take place on night two.

Becky Lynch's ally could turn heel heading into SummerSlam 2023

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam. The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam.

Heading into WrestleMania, Becky Lynch is flanked by two of the biggest female legends in WWE history. Trish Stratus and Lita will return to WrestleMania for the first time in years to silence Damage CTRL, but it could be just the beginning of a lengthy story.

Lynch and Lita have already had an impressive feud. But according to WRKD Wrestling, Stratus will be the one to turn heel and go up against The Man at SummerSlam.

Trish Stratus hasn't wrestled a singles match since SummerSlam 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair in a high-profile bout. However, Lynch vs. Stratus could be billed as another generational match between two of the best women's wrestlers in the world. It could also mark the Hall of Famer's final run before her official retirement.

