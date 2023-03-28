Rey Mysterio picks up a controversial win following an intrusion by 25-year-old WWE star on RAW

Legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio emerged victorious by Disqualification against Judgment Day’s Damian Priest due to an inference from Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

Before Rey and Priest went head-to-head, Dom cut a passionate promo that received quite a bit of heat from the audience. Dominik said that he wished Eddie Guerrero was his real father and called his entire family a disgrace to the Mysterio name.

This prompted Rey to come out as the match between him and Damian Priest started. The veteran started strong against The Judgment Day member. Mysterio went for an early 619 attempt, but Priest retaliated with a clothesline.

He then set Rey up on the top turnbuckle. However, the former WWE Champion broke out and nailed Priest with the 619. Rey Mysterio headed to the top rope, but Dominik sent him crashing down, causing a DQ.

The former United States Champion had Mysterio trapped as Dominik unloaded punches on his father. In the end, the Legado Del Fantasma faction came to the aid of Rey Mysterio by driving off Priest and Dominik.

Dominik is hell-bent on defeating his father at WrestleMania 39. It'll be exciting to see who will emerge victorious.

