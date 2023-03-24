Speculations regarding the details of Randy Orton's WWE return have been made ever since his absence last year. Although there is still no confirmation on when fans will see him again, a recent report regarding Orton's character has definitely excited them.

It was recently reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that The Viper is slated to be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 weekend. Following this, Xero News also reported that upon Randy Orton's WWE return, he would portray a heel character.

Due to rumors about a possible return, many fans believed that The Viper's presence would be felt at WrestleMania 39. Some believed that Orton could help Cody Rhodes become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by attacking Roman Reigns.

It should be noted that the latter was "responsible" for Orton's injury when The Bloodline attacked RK-Bro following their Tag Team Unification bout. Earlier reports also suggested that Randy was the planned opponent for The Tribal Chief at last year's SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, many fans are speculating for Orton to reignite his feud with Rhodes once the former returns. If this is the case, it's possible that Randy could instead cost Cody the match at WrestleMania 39 and proceed as a heel.

Reports suggest that Randy Orton's WWE return would most likely be at WrestleMania 39

In his illustrious career, this is not the first time The Viper has been injured heading into the WrestleMania season. Randy Orton suffered a shoulder injury in the latter part of 2015, which lasted until the second half of the following year. Due to this, he was sidelined for WrestleMania 32.

According to a report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Orton's name has been discussed backstage in the last few weeks. The site also stated that the star was disappointed when he missed the 2016 Show of Shows, which may be the reason why he wants to return to the SoFi Stadium this April, instead of the RAW after WrestleMania episode.

"Randy's name I've started to hear a little bit over the last couple of weeks. He's getting close. He'd like to show up at WrestleMania. Missing WrestleMania 32 in Dallas through injury killed him. So I think if he's going to return, let's say the night after, he'd rather just show up in some form at the stadium."

It would definitely be interesting to see Randy Orton return to WWE after ten months out of action, especially for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Still, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see what happens at the April premium live event.

