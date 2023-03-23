"He'll send Rhodes back to AEW" - WWE Universe reacts to Cody Rhodes potentially facing former rival after 10 years at SummerSlam

While Cody Rhodes may have his hands full with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at the moment, fans have already started fantasy booking The American Nightmare's feuds after WWE WrestleMania 39.

The former AEW star was a prominent member of the Stamford-based promotion before leaving the company in 2016. He worked closely with Randy Orton during his time with the company. While The Apex Predator was like a mentor to Rhodes at first, the duo later had a heated feud. Their last singles match came in 2013 when Orton defeated his former stablemate in a bout where the latter's career was on the line.

With recent reports indicating that Randy Orton could be back in action as soon as at WrestleMania 39, many fans expressed their desire to see the 14-time world champion reignite his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. The prospect of a match between the two at SummerSlam 2023 was well-received by many.

Check out some of the reactions below:

kuroko jack @rockstarnoguitr @reigns_era Man if they bring back Viper randy or the one that feuded wit Jeff in like 2017 this could be fye as a feud for Cody @reigns_era Man if they bring back Viper randy or the one that feuded wit Jeff in like 2017 this could be fye as a feud for Cody

Jacky Knobs 🏈🏳️‍🌈 @JackyKnobs @reigns_era I think I’d rather see them fight 3 times and that be the finale. Once at Backlash, once at MITB and then finish it at Summerslam @reigns_era I think I’d rather see them fight 3 times and that be the finale. Once at Backlash, once at MITB and then finish it at Summerslam

Malcom @CFCMalcom @reigns_era I would do anything for a spot where Cody goes for the Cody Cutter and gets caught with an RKO... @reigns_era I would do anything for a spot where Cody goes for the Cody Cutter and gets caught with an RKO... https://t.co/wkc0L8Cmvd

Irrelevant @mpfromnba2k @reigns_era Bc Randy doesn’t have a lot of time left, when he competes for the title he needs to win it so he can get closer to the record @reigns_era Bc Randy doesn’t have a lot of time left, when he competes for the title he needs to win it so he can get closer to the record

✰CJ @CromCroms @reigns_era faq it. Randy Orton comes back at #WrestleMania and gonna cost Cody the championship. @reigns_era faq it. Randy Orton comes back at #WrestleMania and gonna cost Cody the championship.

billygoat @onlybillygoat @LittyUso @reigns_era Randy could easily turn heel on Cody especially with their history @LittyUso @reigns_era Randy could easily turn heel on Cody especially with their history

Marie @mrsmduvernois @reigns_era Imagine Cody beats Roman and just as he lifts the belts to celebrate, Randy's music hits @reigns_era Imagine Cody beats Roman and just as he lifts the belts to celebrate, Randy's music hits

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @reigns_era Randy going to be breaking into the Rhodes house to torment Brandi. @reigns_era Randy going to be breaking into the Rhodes house to torment Brandi. 😭

Jim Cornette picked 25-year-old WWE star as a potential challenger for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will be competing in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39 as he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite the Tribal Chief having the numbers advantage, many believe The American Nightmare is the favorite to come out on top at The Showcase of the Immortals.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim Cornette stated that Austin Theory could be a viable challenger for Rhodes if the latter dethrones The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

"I think he's probably gonna want to do something with Austin Theory. I think he can see the potential there. Whoever knows if Seth is a heel or babyface but they've done that to death. There is a shortage of top single names in WWE, but if they've milked this along and a rematch with Roman, they've got ways to go."

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Finish the story Finish the story

Cody Rhodes has been unstoppable since returning to WWE last year. The American Nightmare is currently undefeated and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania after outlasting 29 other men at Royal Rumble 2023.

Do you think Cody can defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below, and let us know.

