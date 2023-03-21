Is AJ Styles still in WWE? Reason why he hasn't been seen since last year

AJ Styles has been one of WWE’s most prolific performers in recent years. A two-time world champion, the veteran has been incredibly consistent since his debut in the company. As a result, his sudden disappearance from TV has been a hard pill to swallow for wrestling fans.

During a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in December 2022, Styles attempted a top rope move but landed awkwardly. The referee threw the X sign, and it was reported that AJ had suffered an ankle injury. The next day, The Phenomenal One announced that he would be out of the ring for a long time.

Former RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles is still in WWE. He is currently recuperating from an ankle injury and chances are high that he will miss out on WrestleMania 39. In the latest update, he teased a four-month recovery process.

"I talked to the Foot and Ankle doctor that I went to, who is one of my really good friends, and he was like ‘dude did you know that Michael Vick had this same injury and he was out for four months, like chill out.' And I was like, oh frick."

Styles’ storyline with The Judgment Day ended abruptly due to the unfortunate event last year. Nonetheless, the 45-year-old veteran deserves a break after being a highlight on RAW for several years.

Provided he is ready to return soon, WWE can re-incorporate him into storylines on the night after WrestleMania 39.

AJ Styles has reacted positively to the rumors of Jay White joining WWE

Jay White is allegedly at a crossroads in deciding whether to sign with WWE or AEW. One of the hottest free agents now, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion was a standout performer in NJPW.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Jay White has been talking to WWE but has not signed.



He is also talking to AEW. From someone familiar with the situation they described it as 50/50 which side he would go with



- WON Jay White has been talking to WWE but has not signed. He is also talking to AEW. From someone familiar with the situation they described it as 50/50 which side he would go with- WON https://t.co/GWcJTC2ZAw

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is keen on signing the former Bullet Club member. The rumor mill went rampant when news hit that the Stamford-based promotion was churning out creative plans for White. A potential move has been on the cards, and AJ Styles has reacted positively.

A fan teased the idea of Jay White joining The Good Brothers on Twitter. Supporting the idea, Styles commented with a money emoji. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows also have a history with him going back to their days in Japan.

AJ Styles' potential return alongside Jay White would undoubtedly be surreal. They could propel The O.C. to new heights. The Switchblade’s credentials would instantly put him on The Phenomenal One’s level.

Poll : 0 votes