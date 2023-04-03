What happened to Shane McMahon? How his WrestleMania 39 return ended in disaster

In a huge surprise, WWE brought Shane McMahon back for WrestleMania 39 Night Two. The former Hardcore Champion interrupted a segment between Snoop Dogg and The Miz, leading to Snoop starting an impromptu match between McMahon and the A-Lister.

Unfortunately, soon after the bell rang, Shane was down on the mat. A simple duck down and leapfrog left McMahon in a bad way with an apparent injured leg. Clearly, this wasn't the plan, as The Miz looked around for a way to save the segment. Thankfully, Snoop Dogg was there to save the day.

As the medical team rushed to the ring to check on Shane, Snoop Dogg hopped in and caught The Miz with a punch. The WWE Hall of Famer finished with a People's Elbow, getting the win for Shane himself.

The crew quickly pulled Shane out of the ring, and the cameras never found him after the injury. We'll be sure to keep you updated when more details are revealed.

The footage above, courtesy of @xDeadpaw on Twitter, shows McMahon being accompanied backstage, unable to put any weight on the injured leg.

Shane McMahon hasn't been in a WWE ring in 15 months

The last time we saw McMahon was at Royal Rumble 2022, 15 months ago. Shane made it to the final three of the Men's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Soon after, it was reported that Shane was "quietly let go" by WWE after booking the match to make him look stronger over other wrestlers. Attitudes in the locker room towards McMahon were reportedly quite negative. Prior to his release, he was going to work the Elimination Chamber that year and was probably set for a WrestleMania match.

It's unfortunate that Shane O'Mac's return at WrestleMania 39 ended in this manner. Hopefully, this isn't the last time we see the daredevil that is Shane McMahon.

