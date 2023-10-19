AEW Champion MJF's part in DC film revealed before official release

It was reported that the AEW World Champion MJF will lend his voice in an animated film. Last year, The Salt of the Earth talked about the movie, marking his first non-wrestling venture, without divulging too many details.

A promo clip for the movie Justice League X RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part Two was recently shared on the official YouTube channel of Warner Bros. Entertainment. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has given his voice to Killer Croc in the movie.

The promo shows Killer Croc saving a boy from antagonists and also features an appearance from Batman. The Devil's voice has been slightly altered to make it more coarse and beastly.

Here's the video:

MJF has also given his voice to Killer Croc's alter ego, Waylon Jones in the movie, released on digital on October 17, 2023, and will be officially released on October 31, 2023.

Mark Henry opens up about the AEW World Champion's backstage attitude

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling today. After playing heel for a majority of his run in the Jacksonville-based company, the 27-year-old recently turned babyface after forming a tag team with Adam Cole. The AEW World Champion has been praised by fans for his ability to play different characters.

During a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Mark Henry shed light on The Salt of the Earth's backstage behavior, called him a team player, and said he is brilliant beyond his years.

"He is brilliant beyond his years. Like you walk in the locker room, and he helps with production. He helps and writes for people who can't do it for themselves. He goes and supports, so you see him going through what camera angles to take. He twenty-some years old man, and you don't find that very often and to have that understanding, and I'm like, 'Where do you get that from?' And it's just that he pays attention and understands that It's not just about him. If he wanted to take it, It ain't nobody that could stop him," Mark Henry said. [From 16:48 to 17:40]

Expand Tweet

MJF is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Bullet Club Gold and is set to face Switchblade Jay White at AEW upcoming pay-per-view Full Gear.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches