Is MJF "greedy" about his AEW spot? Mark Henry opens up about the world champion's backstage attitude

AEW veteran Mark Henry recently spoke about the current AEW World Champion MJF and his backstage behavior in the company.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for his heelish tactics and the devilish character that he portrays on television, but according to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Max is the opposite backstage and helps out talent.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Henry praised current AEW star MJF for being a team player and helping others:

"Every show, you already market the fact that MJF is gonna be there, and for him not to be greedy when he could be, he could say no I don't want Adam Copeland [Edge], I don't want Bryan Danielson, I don't want Samoa Joe, I don't want CM Punk. I want the spotlight for myself means that he is a guy who wants the greater good, who wants to be successful not by the means of 'It's just me' but successful by the means of the organization and the program that you trying to build." [From 16:00 to 16:48]

The former World Heavyweight Champion continued:

"He is brilliant beyond his years. Like you walk in the locker room, and he helps with production. He helps and writes for people who can't do it for themselves. He goes and supports, so you see him going through what camera angles to take. He twenty-some years old man, and you don't find that very often and to have that understanding, and I'm like, 'Where do you get that from?' And it's just that he pays attention and understands that It's not just about him. If he wanted to take it, It ain't nobody that could stop him." [From 16:48 to 17:40]

Former WWE star EC3 speaks on comparisons with AEW World Champion MJF

Former WWE 24/7 Champion EC3 recently gave his take on fans comparing him with MJF.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion revealed if the comparisons with the AEW World Champion bothered him:

"No, I actually hit him up like when he was first starting. I’m like, no matter what people say, you’re not copying me. You are doing you in your best way. And, like, he’s obviously done it very well. So, you know, I was a good role model. What can I say? No. Before he got big, he did a seminar I did. I think that was right around the time when I was working with you? And I was just like, that dude would be a star for sure." [H/T: Wrestlingheadlines]

