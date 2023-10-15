"No matter what people say, you’re not copying me" - Former WWE star to MJF about fans comparing them

A former WWE star recently reflected on the fans comparing him with AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The name in question is none other than EC3, who is mainly known for his run in IMPACT Wrestling. EC3 recently defeated Tyrus on NWA 75 to become the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE superstar revealed if the comparison to the AEW World Champion bothered him:

“No, I actually hit him up like when he was first starting. I’m like, no matter what people say, you’re not copying me. You are doing you in your best way. And, like, he’s obviously done it very well. So, you know, I was a good role model. What can I say? No. Before he got big, he did a seminar I did. I think that was right around the time when I was working with you? And I was just like, that dude would be a star for sure.” H/T:[Wrestlingheadlines]

Former WWE star explains the difference between Roman Reigns' characters

Former WWE star EC3 recently gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns' transition from a babyface to becoming the biggest heel of the current era.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion explained the difference between Roman Reigns' babyface character to his Tribal Chief persona:

"When we talk about Roman [Reigns], too, Roman was in that position where he was The Big Dog, white-meat babyface. There was just something missing. Like he was cool, but whatever. But then it's him becoming The Head of the Table, and developing that as a heel, where you have freedom as a heel, because if what you're doing sucks, it's okay, you're a heel. So, you have the freedom to experiment with things. And his work, he's a very, very good wrestler, but the way he has developed, everything he does has meaning. Like his Superman Punch is a spectacle. When he hits a Spear, it's a spectacle." [8:04 - 8:52]

