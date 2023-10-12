"I'm gonna cry" - Current champion recalls attending Bray Wyatt's funeral; opens up on chat with Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

EC3 recently opened up about attending the late great Bray Wyatt's funeral and recalled a conversation with his close friend Braun Strowman.

When WWE announced the tragic news of Wyatt's passing, it sent the entire wrestling universe into mourning. While people struggled to come to terms with his shocking loss, it was accompanied by many heartfelt tributes celebrating The Eater of the World's life and career.

WWE even dedicated an episode of SmackDown to him, which made the fans emotional and, at the same time, brought a smile to their faces. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled visiting Bray Wyatt's funeral, terming it a "celebration" of the most "wonderful" person he ever met.

"It was the best worst day ever, and now I'm gonna cry. That happened, and it was a wonderful celebration of the most wonderful man we have ever met," said EC3. [ 0:34 - 0:45]

The NWA Heavyweight Champion added who's who of the business attended the funeral and that others who couldn't turn up shared personal text messages. EC3 also recalled conversing with Braun Strowman, who spoke about how everyone needed to get together more often and not just during tragic times.

"A lot of top names. Going down the list, if you name a person, I probably would be like, yeah. And people who couldn't come but wanted to be there... a lot of them texting out and so heartbroken that they couldn't go. What I gathered from that, too, I was actually talking to Braun, and he mentioned something like, 'We shouldn't get together in times like this. There should be something that brings us together once in a while,'" said EC3. [0:58 - 1:30]

Check out the full video below:

Matt Hardy on attending Bray Wyatt's funeral

Last month, on an episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star opened up about attending his former tag team partner's funeral service.

Matt Hardy revealed that it wasn't easy to be around Bray Wyatt's family at the time, as they had difficulty processing their loss.

"It was tough, it was sad, it was strange, it was weird...ymy heart is shattered for his family. Some of them spoke, and I can't imagine the grief that they are going through, It's just so hard to understand how someone 36 years old dies and someone that you know and who you assumed was very healthy. He leaves behind four kids -– two very young, which is just heartbreaking as well... I can't even imagine," said Hardy.

Hardy also spoke about how Tony Khan was gracious enough to send a jet for everybody in AEW who wished to attend Bray Wyatt's funeral service.

