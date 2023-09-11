"My heart is shattered for his family" - Matt Hardy recalls his difficult experience during Bray Wyatt's funeral service

Bray Wyatt's untimely passing at 36 shook the wrestling world to the core. Several former and current wrestlers have paid tribute to Wyatt, including his former WWE colleague Matt Hardy. He recently shared his challenging experience attending The Eater of Worlds' funeral service.

Matt Hardy was close to Bray Wyatt and worked with him in WWE. Besides engaging in a memorable feud, the duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship together. Hardy is currently signed to AEW and attended Wyatt's funeral after the latter passed away on August 24, 2023.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling veteran mentioned Wyatt's family was going through a tough time following his departure.

"It was tough, it was sad, it was strange, it was weird (...) my heart is shattered for his family. Some of them spoke, and I can't imagine the grief that they are going through, It's just so hard to understand how someone 36 years old dies and someone that you know and who you assumed was very healthy. He leaves behind four kids -– two very young, which is just heartbreaking as well (...) I can't even imagine." [H/T WrestlingInc.com]

Hardy added that Wyatt's close ones and fellow pro wrestlers gathered to celebrate his life and legacy.

"It was so crazy to see everybody at this gathering and to get everybody in one room. It's so sad that we were reunited in those circumstances, it was very weird. But it was an important moment to let him know (...) to honor and celebrate his life."

Matt Hardy revealed Tony Khan sent a jet for AEW stars to attend Bray Wyatt's funeral service

Matt Hardy wasn't the only AEW star to attend Bray Wyatt's funeral service. He revealed that his boss, Tony Khan, made a special gesture to honor Bray Wyatt by arranging a jet for stars who wished to be a part of the ceremony.

“Also, a big shout out to Tony [Khan]. He took care of everybody really good. He sent a jet down there and carried all the AEW talents up to TV in Indianapolis, and I was very grateful for that and definitely appreciated him. Once again, this just shows how good-hearted of a human being he is. He really made it work out so that everyone that wanted to attend could attend,” Hardy said. [ H/T Wrestlingnews]

Since Wyatt's passing, several AEW and WWE stars have paid homage to the late star on social media and TV programming.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to the Rotunda family at this challenging time.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.