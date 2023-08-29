Kevin Owens pays subtle tribute to Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is the first one since the tragic demise of Bray Wyatt. The two-time Universal Champion passed away on Thursday, with the news rocking the wrestling world. Many wrestlers have posted tributes to him on social media since the terrible news, with one of them being Kevin Owens.

The star paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW as well. He was seen sporting a black armband with his real name, 'Windham' written on it following the show's opening match. Owens attacked JD McDonagh after he cost Sami Zayn his match against Damian Priest.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted KO's tribute to Bray Wyatt. It was a subtle but touching gesture for the late WWE Superstar. This was Kevin Owens' first appearance on television since Wyatt's passing, as he wasn't on the emotional episode of SmackDown last Friday.

Check it out here:

Owens and Zayn will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Payback. This might be the culmination of their feud with The Judgment Day, which has dominated WWE RAW over the past couple of months.

A title change is unlikely, especially since Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's next Tag Team Championship defense has already been announced. They are set to defend the belts against Indus Sher at Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India, next Friday.

