First match for WWE Superstar Spectacle revealed by Jinder Mahal (Exclusive)

WWE is ready for a memorable show in India next month as they prepare for Superstar Spectacle 2023. The event, which has attracted the attention of the entire nation, will be the first-ever WWE Live event taking place in Hyderabad. Now, with it only a few weeks away, the first match has been revealed by Jinder Mahal.

WWE last had a live event in India back in 2017, and while it was an incredible occasion, this time, the show already promises to be even more unforgettable. It will also feature the first-ever in-ring appearance from 16-time world champion John Cena in India. The show is taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on September 8.

Expand Tweet

The first match for the show that we know so far, thanks to The Modern Day Maharaja, will feature none other than the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The two will put their title on the line against Indus Sher, who will naturally have Jinder Mahal in their corner.

To go with all the other firsts, this will be the first time Indus Sher will compete for the Undisputed Tag Team Title in India.

Sony Sports Network is the home of WWE in India including WWE’s flagship programming RAW, SmackDown, NXT and WWE’s Premium Live Events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and more – showcased on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?