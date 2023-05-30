Date and city for major WWE event in India confirmed (Exclusive)

WWE is coming to India to put on a major event in 2023.

As reported earlier, Nick Khan had broken the news at the Moffettnathanson conference talk that the company would be producing an event in India this September.

Now, the date and the city for the event have been confirmed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. The event is set to take place on September 9, in the city of Hyderabad. The show falls on a Saturday.

This won't be the first time WWE has produced a major event for India. In the past, the company put on multiple shows in India. One of the first came all the way back in 1996 in Mumbai, where Bret Hart faced Tatanka for the world title. Since then, there have been tours in 2002, 2016, and 2017. The 2017 tour saw Jinder Mahal face Triple H.

Most recently, WWE produced the Superstar Spectacle on the occasion of the Indian Republic Day, January 26, 2021. It featured multiple matches with quite a few top Indian names, including Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Guru Raaj, Sareena Sandhu, Jeet Rama, Indus Sher, and last but not least, Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz.

Sources say that due to the success of WWE in Telegu in India, there has been further interest in exploring the market.

As of now, there is speculation that it will be another form of a Superstar Spectacle event. Also, due to the show falling on a Saturday, RAW stars could be the main ones featured at the event, with SmackDown taking place earlier that day. The newly drafted Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal are also part of RAW. However, it should be noted that neither of these facts are confirmed as of yet.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H features on the show and the other stars the company chooses to bring to the market.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes