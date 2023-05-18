Massive announcement on WWE's future in India confirms what fans have been waiting for in 2023!

It's been a while since WWE organized a show in India, but the wait will finally be over come September. As announced by Nick Khan, the company's roster is set to travel to the country later this year for a live event.

The World Wrestling Entertainment CEO broke the news during the recent Moffettnathanson conference talk and confirmed that the promotion would produce a highly-anticipated live event in India this September.

It should be clarified that Nick Khan didn't elaborate on whether it could be an actual Premium Live Event (PLE), and based on WWE's track record, the Indian fans will most likely be treated to another stacked house show.

Here's what Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston revealed about the plans for India:

"WWE CEO Nick Khan breaks some news right now at MoffettNathanson conference talk. He says $WWE will do a live event in India this September."

The announcement's timing is pretty interesting, as Indus Sher returned to TV and was booked to squash enhancement talents on the last RAW episode.

Jinder Mahal will seemingly serve as the manager of Veer and Sanga, and their re-introduction on the main roster could have been done considering the upcoming September show.

WWE considers India to be a critical market

The company has held seven live events in India since 1996, with the last one happening in December 2017. Triple H and Jinder Mahal headlined the event in New Delhi, which saw several fans arrive at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from all over the nation.

The Indian subcontinent has grown to be an important area for the wrestling powerhouse, and it was evident when they offered the Superstar Spectacle event in January 2021, coinciding with India's Republic Day.

The match card featured five bouts and showcased the Indian talent on the roster alongside several other top names such as Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and many others.

The Superstar Spectacle event, however, happened at the ThunderDome, and several Indian fans admitted that they would have loved to see the larger-than-life personalities perform in an Indian arena instead.

Their wishes will finally be fulfilled in September, and as always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all updates on the live event.

