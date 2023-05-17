"We know the track record" - Wrestling veteran likes Indus Sher but doesn't see a bright future for them on the WWE main roster (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is a fan of the recently called-up tag team, Indus Sher. However, he is aware of the main roster track record of some NXT call-ups and is concerned about the tandem's future.

Indus Sher is a team that consists of Veer Mahaan and Sanga. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is managing the duo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo recalled Retribution's main roster run and how the faction never clicked with the audience.

"Bro, I like these guys, man. I like these guys, but I just, I know the track record. We know the track record. Who were those big dudes in Retribution? Who are they? Jackknife and Jackhammer, and what the heck happened to them? And they were two big impressive dudes." [1:05:42 – 1:07:00]

Vince Russo opens up about the newly called-up WWE Superstars

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the recently called-up superstars, sarcastically claiming they would reach Austin Theory's level.

Russo further mentioned that Theory isn't over with the WWE Universe, regardless of his United States Championship reign.

"Bro, the highest that any of these newbies are gonna go are [sic] to Austin Theory level, and Austin Theory is not over. I don't care how many times they put him on TV, I don't care how many times he is the champion. That's the ceiling. Austin Theory is the ceiling."

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Indus Sher had a dominant outing in their first match. Meanwhile, another former NXT sensation, JD McDonagh, was in action in the Battle Royal to crown the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite being eliminated from the match, The Irish Ace made a bold statement by assaulting fellow Battle Royal participant Dolph Ziggler.

