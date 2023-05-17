"That's the ceiling" - Wrestling veteran feels that newly called-up WWE Superstars will only reach Austin Theory's level (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes newly called-up WWE Superstars will only reach the level of current United States Champion Austin Theory.

During the 2023 WWE Draft, NXT Superstars JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Pretty Deadly, among others, were called up to the main roster. The NXT Superstars have shown the most potential during their time on the developmental brand. Waller was one of the top heels on NXT and was at odds with Shawn Michaels, who books the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the 'newbie' wrestlers would reach Austin Theory's level. Unfortunately, though, Russo thinks that Theory isn't over with the audience.

"Bro, the highest that any of these newbies are gonna go are to Austin Theory level and Austin Theory is not over. I don't care how many times they put him on TV, I don't care how many times he is the champion. That's the ceiling. Austin Theory is the ceiling," said Vince Russo. [1:01:54-1:02:21]

John Cena responded to claims that he buried superstars in WWE

John Cena's latest match in WWE was against Austin Theory, to whom he lost at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Cena responded to claims that he was at fault for burying up-and-coming talent during his 20-plus-year career. During the conversation, the multi-time world champion also stated that he sat down with Austin Theory to discuss their storyline.

"The reputation I had in the sauce while I was in it was that I buried talent because I would really invest my wholeheartedness. I sat with Austin Theory for like 10 hours. Not wasted a day, invested a day, to talk about our why, like, what's our story going to be? I would do that with everyone. I live it. My heart is on the plate."

Slowly building an all-time run List of names Austin Theory has defeated during this US title reign:- John Cena- Seth Rollins- Bobby Lashley- Edge- Damian Priest- Johnny Gargano- Montez Ford- Bronson Reed- Mustafa AliSlowly building an all-time run List of names Austin Theory has defeated during this US title reign: - John Cena- Seth Rollins- Bobby Lashley- Edge- Damian Priest- Johnny Gargano- Montez Ford- Bronson Reed- Mustafa AliSlowly building an all-time run 🔥 https://t.co/sWTS3cBu0X

Theory is in his second reign as the United States Champion. He successfully defended the title at Backlash in a Triple Threat Match against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

