John Cena responds to criticism that he "buried talent" in WWE

16-time world champion John Cena recently addressed his reputation for allegedly burying talent in WWE.

Some fans despised The Cenation Leader for a long time because he was always victorious and never put any superstar over. This led to dissatisfaction as the former WWE Champion went out of his way to allegedly 'bury' talent, particularly up-and-coming superstars who could have benefited from beating the promotion's biggest star.

John Cena was dubbed "Super Cena" in WWE during his prime. However, winning has become less frequent as the 16-time world champion has begun to wind down his in-ring career.

The 46-year-old WWE veteran recently discussed the claims that he was at fault for burying other wrestlers on Busted Open Radio.

"The reputation I had in the sauce while I was in it was that I buried talent because I would really invest my wholeheartedness. I sat with Austin Theory for like 10 hours. Not wasted a day, invested a day, to talk about our why, like, what's our story going to be? I would do that with everyone. I live it. My heart is on the plate," Cena said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

This year at 'Mania, John lost to Austin Theory. After defeating the 16-time world champion, the 25-year-old became the only superstar to retain the United States Championship against Cena at The Show of Shows.

John Cena shared his take on how he helped other WWE Superstars

John Cena has knocked people out throughout his career. Apart from his recent loss at WrestleMania against Austin Theory, he had noteworthy defeats to Kevin Owens, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan when they deserved to win.

Hence, the wrestler-turned-actor noted how he put over WWE talents such as KO, Styles, and Sami Zayn.

"But after they were with me, they didn't take that energy with them, but I gave it to the next guy. So okay, who's next? It was AJ, and now it's Kevin Owens. Alright, 'Kevin, come here. We're gonna sit down for two weeks and just talk about stuff. Then we're gonna go out there and try some crazy stuff, see what works, and then put our best foot forward.' Kevin's done, Sami, no problem," Cena continued. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Former Chairman Vince McMahon put Cena on top and ensured nobody else could catch up with him. However, the former WWE Champion has passed the torch to Roman Reigns, who has been bearing the company's responsibility by being at the peak of his game.

