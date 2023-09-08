Matt Hardy shares appreciation for Tony Khan's help in attending Bray Wyatt's memorial service

Bray Wyatt's passing was an event that shook the entire professional wrestling industry. Like every major incident, it also seems to have brought the fraternity together - even for a while.

Wrestlers across the industry paid homage to Wyatt, and both WWE and AEW had segments that kept the memory of Bray Wyatt alive in the minds and hearts of everyone.

Matt Hardy, who has been on the rosters of both organizations, recently opened up about how Khan paid his respects to Bray Wyatt's memory in his own unique way:

“Also a big shout out to Tony (Khan). He took care of everybody really good. He sent a jet down there and carried all the AEW talents up to TV in Indianapolis, and I was very grateful for that and definitely appreciated him. Once again, just showing how good hearted of a human being he is. He really made it work out so that everyone that wanted to attend could attend,” he said. [ h/t wrestlingnews.co]

Kevin Nash speaks about WWE's decision about Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 31

Kevin Nash has a podcast of his own, Kliq This!, and speaks about various aspects of the business. He recently spoke about how he disagreed with WWE's decision to have Bray Wyatt feud with The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship and then have him lose the match:

"I'll say it till the day I die. If you weren't gonna put over Bray at WrestleMania [31] against The Undertaker, because to me I was at that show, man. And it was, that was the time, and he was the chosen one. He was the one who could have, and he would have just put him over the top, and he didn't win."

He continued:

"I think it, really (...) his push kind of took a sh*t and then to turn around, and then they decide that 'Taker's going to give the belt to Brock, who you know is a legitimate UFC champion. I just don't see how that raised the stock in Brock Lesnar when you could have raised the stock in Bray, but that's why I'm sitting in my condo." [3:49 - 5:00]

Nash has been one of the most integral parts of the Monday Night Wars, and he and Shawn Michaels spearheaded the programming during those competitive times. In his time, Nash has feuded with the Undertaker as Diesel back at Wrestlemania 11 in 1995.

What do you think? Was Bray Wyatt given the proper scope when he was with the WWE? Tell us in the comments section.

